ScPrime Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.08 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $53,590.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,471,997 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

