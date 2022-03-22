SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.76 and last traded at $122.75. 78,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,006,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.42.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

