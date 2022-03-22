Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

STX stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.27. 1,265,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 133,829 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

