Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.66. 7,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

