SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.
SEEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
