SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.78 ($18.11).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.34) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.71) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.75) to GBX 1,560 ($20.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,319 ($17.36) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 900.60 ($11.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,284.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,308.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £15.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

