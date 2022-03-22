Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.37

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and traded as high as $20.82. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 28,126 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67.
Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)
