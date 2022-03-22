SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47.
About SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)
