Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFT. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares during the period. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 598,011 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

