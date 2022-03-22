Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

