Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
SAEYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SAEYY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.