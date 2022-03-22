Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Sientra has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Get Sientra alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sientra by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.