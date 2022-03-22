Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given New $3.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Sierra Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.42 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.75.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
