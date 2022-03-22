Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given New $3.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

