Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given New $3.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of SMTS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
