Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

