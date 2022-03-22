Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €115.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.94. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $100.46 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

