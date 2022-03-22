Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVM. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

