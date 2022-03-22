Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,328 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

