Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Down 4.4%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKE. CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

