Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 153,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,086,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillz by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skillz by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.