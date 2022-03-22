SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.17

Shares of SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $6.38. SL Industries shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 2,016,912 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLI. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SL Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Industries Company Profile (NYSEMKT:SLI)

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

