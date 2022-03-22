Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Snowball has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $25,537.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.63 or 0.07047182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.05 or 1.00287093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,552,592 coins and its circulating supply is 5,456,798 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

