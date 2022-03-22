SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $303.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $312.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.27 and a 200-day moving average of $290.78. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

