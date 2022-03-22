Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) versus Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 33.40% 10.13%

18.3% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft $4.08 billion 3.31 $377.28 million $5.56 71.04

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonendo and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 2 2 1 0 1.80

Sonendo presently has a consensus target price of $16.98, suggesting a potential upside of 182.53%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents. It also provides multi-parallel bioreactors, benchtop bioreactors, single-use bioreactors, stainless steel bioreactors, cell culture bioreactors, microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors; membranes, blotting products, filter papers, glass and quartz microfibre products, and filtration equipment; syringe filters; and filtration devices, ultrafiltration devices, sterile filtration devices, harvesting devices, analytical sample prep systems, buffer exchange systems, diagnostic sample prep systems, particle analysis systems, pharmaceutical filtration systems, protein DNA concentration systems, venting moisture barriers, clarification systems, buffer and media products, and membrane chromatography products. In addition, the company offers process filtration products; process filtration products; process chromatography products; fluid management products; process analytical technology and data analytics; industrial microbiology systems; water purification systems; weighing systems; pipetting and dispensing systems; OEM systems; and centrifuges. Further, it provides bioprocess development and engineering, protein expression system, media and process, testing, instrument, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, quality control and testing, and applied industries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in GÃ¶ttingen, Germany.

