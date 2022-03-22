Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Shares of SON traded up $4.26 on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

