Sorin Bujor Sells 18,400 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,794.17.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.95. 3,077,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,184. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.88.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

