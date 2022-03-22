Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.