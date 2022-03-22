Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
