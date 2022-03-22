SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.57

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

