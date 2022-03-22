SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

