Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,048 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.