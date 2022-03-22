Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,048 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.
NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.
