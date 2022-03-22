Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 426.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.45. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

