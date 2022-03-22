Spire Wealth Management Has $135,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

