Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

