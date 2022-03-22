Spire Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $134,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $82.83 and a 12 month high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

