Spire Wealth Management Takes $153,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

