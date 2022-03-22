Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Down 2%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.39 and last traded at $137.57. Approximately 16,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,495,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.42.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

