SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.50 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) will report sales of $104.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $444.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $445.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.27 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.