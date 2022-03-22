SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.50 Million

Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $104.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $444.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $445.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.27 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

