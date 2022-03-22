SQL Technologies Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. SQL Technologies had issued 1,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During SQL Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of SQL Technologies stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. SQL Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQL Technologies (SKYX)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.