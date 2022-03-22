SQL Technologies Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. SQL Technologies had issued 1,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During SQL Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SQL Technologies stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. SQL Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get SQL Technologies alerts:

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.