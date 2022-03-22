SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $26.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.54.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
