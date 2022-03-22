SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $26.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

