Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.
Starbucks has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 735,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.