Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 735,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.