Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

