State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

