State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fluor were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

