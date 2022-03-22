State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $465,000 Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.51. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

