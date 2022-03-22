State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 295 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Surmodics stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics Profile (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.