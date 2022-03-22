State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 320 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SLP opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $895.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.