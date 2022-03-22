State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 710 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in HealthEquity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in HealthEquity by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.74, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.
HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
