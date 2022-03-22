Stephanie Fielding Sells 3,269 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $17,619.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 2,604,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.