Stephen Hoge Sells 7,541 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

