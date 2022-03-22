Stephen John Boydell Sells 112,018 Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Stock

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £119,859.26 ($157,792.60).
Stephen John Boydell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of Ilika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £285,124.40 ($375,361.24).
- On Friday, March 11th, Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of Ilika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,106.90).
Ilika stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 110 ($1.45). 75,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.16. Ilika plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The stock has a market cap of £172.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.
