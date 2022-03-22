stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.14 or 0.07025715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.23 or 0.99873094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042937 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.